Barely 8 days after being released by the Atlanta Falconswho freed up $2.5 million in cap space, Mike Davis has found a new home in the NFL, signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to information provided by NFL Network, Davis, a veteran running back, signed for one season with the Ravens, thus giving him greater depth and experience, in a position that was hit hard last year for the franchise.

Its main runners, J. K. Dobbins and Gus EdwardsIncredibly both suffered anterior cruciate ligament tear in a knee, so they are still in rehab, and may be ready before the training camps prior to the 2022 season.

Still got gas in the tank

Davis, in 2021, showed that at 29 years old, he is still capable of producing at a decent level, leaving numbers of 503 yards, his third best figure, with 3 touchdowns, on 138 carries, in 17 games played, without being the running back star for the Falcons.

For the seasoned running back who has played for San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Carolina, Atlanta, and now Baltimore, it will be competition with Dobbins, Edwards, and rookie draft picks Tyler Badie of Missouri and NC State.

With Eric DeCosta, general manager of the Ravens, having taken care of the running game, now it’s time to solve the aerial, after the departure of Marquis Brown heading to the Arizona Cardinals through a transfer, with Jarvis Landry sounding strong as a probable reinforcement, although nothing confirmed yet.