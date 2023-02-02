The season of san francisco 49ers ended with defeat championship game of the NFL National Conference, against the Philadelphia Eagleswho took advantage of the injury of brock purdy.

The rookie quarterback and starter for the 49ers, accumulated 6 regular season victories in a row to close the year, as well as 2 more in the playoffs, with the victory in the wild card round against Seattle and in the divisional round against Dallasthrowing for at least 2 touchdown passes in each of the games played.

However, just in the first quarter, Purdy injured his right elbow, with which he shoots, seeing himself limited to only calling plays for the running attack, after returning to the field, after receiving some treatment in his joint, but clearly without being able to make an effort with his arm.

They stay

A couple of days ago it was revealed that Purdy, who was the last pick of the draft of 2022suffered a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, for which he will need surgery, and would be out of action for about 6 months, being just in time to return for training camp in San Francisco, this being good news.

Secondly, Trey Lancewho was the third pick in the 2021 Draft, has recovered from a broken ankle in just the second game of the season, after starting the year as a starter, and recently said he will be released to return to training within 4 weeks.

This leaves kyle shanahanhead coach of the 49ers with the difficult task of analyzing in depth whether Lance or Purdy will be his first choice to be the starting quarterback for the following season, since Jimmy Garoppolo ends his contract, and they will let him go in free agency , so he will not return to San Francisco.

Trey Lance will also remain in San Francisco. Photo: 49ers.com

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I think we can win with. So when you have that situation, you don’t feel like going looking around so much.“Shanahan said, in remarks published by NFL.com.

Logic could indicate that Brock Purdy is the first option, having surrendered for 1,374 passing yards, with 13 touchdown passes, with 4 interceptions, and 67.1 percent completion rate, playing 9 games and 3 more playoff games, receiving on several occasions the support of team players such as George Kittle either Fred Warner.

On the other hand, Trey Lance, who was named the starter over Garoppolo last offseason, is considered an elite athlete, with speed in his legs and power in his right arm, the quintessential modern quarterback, if only he had a game and a half to show himself, something he did very little, totaling 194 yards, zero touchdown passes, one interception, with 48.4 percent completion rate.