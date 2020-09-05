NFL



Texans prolong with quarterback Watson





Cologne The Houston Texans from the US soccer skilled league NFL have tied their quarterback Deshaun Watson to themselves for a very long time. This was confirmed by the Texans and the 24-year-old on Saturday.

The precise time period was initially not talked about, in accordance with media studies it’s a contract till 2025. Accordingly, the brand new contract has a complete quantity of round 177 million {dollars} (round 150 million euros). The Watson assure is $ 111 million.

“As a child who grew up in Georgia, taking part in within the NFL was all the time my dream,” Watson wrote of an image on social media: “I could not be extra honored to have signed a long-term contract in Houston – the town that I’ve come to like a lot and that I now name my house. “

The extension with Watson was anticipated after Tremendous Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes (24) signed a long-term contract with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs in July. Like Mahomes, Watson is taken into account to be probably the most promising quarterbacks of the approaching years.

Mahomes had tied himself to the Chiefs for ten extra years with what might be the highest-value contract in sports activities historical past and allegedly collected over 450 million {dollars} throughout this era.

