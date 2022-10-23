las vegas raiders without a doubt they are being one of the great disappointments of the first 6 weeks of competition in the National Football League (NFL), by placing at the bottom of the Western Division of the American Conference, with only one win and 4 losses.

His last defeat was against the always contenders for the title, the Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefsand his only victory has been against the Denver Broncos, another of the great disappointments so far this year.

Expectations were high when the Raiders acquired Dave Adamsstar wide receiver in the league, who was a vital piece of the Green Bay Packers, now making a dumbbell with Derek Carr, his college friend, who was expected to give victories in Las Vegas.

Adams is producing at a good level, with 414 yards and 5 touchdowns, the fifth most among NFL receivers, although the victories have not come, and Carr has 1,279 yards, with 8 touchdown passes, and 4 interceptions. , with 61.4 percent efficiency on completions.

aimless texans

The Houston Texans, on the other hand, are what is called a rebuilding franchise, having virtually no star players, with only young pieces like quarterback Davis Mills, running back Daemon Pierce, and wide receiver Nico Collins. , all in their second year.

It is practically impossible for a team with little professional experience to be in the top positions, so the record of one win, 3 losses and a draw does not surprise anyone, because it is something that was really coming.

The game between Texans and Raiders is scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. Pacific time, to be played at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, between 2 teams in desperate need of victory.