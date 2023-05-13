













Likewise, it brings allusions to professional American football in the United States. Among the referenced series are Chainsaw Man, Hunter x Hunter, kaiji and My Hero Academiajust to mention a few.

The video It has a duration of 2:10 minutes and the way it mixes elements of the NFL with anime and other productions is very ingenious. Just at the start, at the second 0:10, there is a tribute to Genos de One Punch Man.

Then, at 0:21, Tennessee Titans player Derrick Henry is rebuilt as Cyborg from teen titans. At 0:27 Kirk Cousins ​​of the Vikings appears as Giorno Giovanna of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Fountain: Youtube.

At 0:32 the Raiders coach appears as Kaiji Ito from the manga of kaiji. Later, at 0:35, Justin Herbert of the Chargers recalls Gon fishing in Hunter x Hunterand you can even see Psyduck from Pokémon.

Flashing forward in this video of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, at 0:43, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys appears in what appears to be an allegory for an isekai-type series. At 0:58 something interesting comes up.

It is an allusion to the mascot of the Detroit Lions as Pochita de Chainsaw Man. After the minute, at 1:09, Aaron Rodgers appears, who was part of the Green Bay Packers, with an appearance reminiscent of a character from Dragon Ball Z.

At minute 1:17 there is another reference to Dragon Ball Z, where the Room of the Soul and Time can be seen from the outside; outside the Baltimore Ravens await. Then, at 1:19, coach Bill Belichick shows up.

Fountain: Youtube.

Only that Belichick remembers Father of full metal alchemist. At 1:25 Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos faces Patricio Estrella from the cartoon sponge Bob.

Then, at 1:31, players of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers are dressed as members of Akatsuki from naruto shippuden and then they greet the style Attack on Titan. At 1:39 the Buffalo Bills are reminiscent of characters from the game series Yakuza from Sega.

At 1:44 the Broncos remember Aggretsukoat 1:55 there is a reference to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibaand at 2:02 a.m. to the One For All user meeting in My Hero Academia.

Apart from the NFL we have more anime information at EarthGamer.