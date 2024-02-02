NFL | Taylor Swift's popularity is already annoying NFL fans – the legend got nervous about the lip service and gave a strong speech

Charles Barkley had had enough.

A basketball legend and current TV pundit Charles Barkley has lashed out at American football supporters who have spent their energy on the musician to Taylor Swift. Tells about it the Spanish Marca on its website.

Swift is dating the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce with, which is why he has been a familiar sight watching Chiefs games in the NFL this season.

Not all fans of the series liked the attention Swift received. For example, USA Today recently reported how fans are complaining on social media about how tired they are of Swift being noticed.

According to US Public Radio NPR in conspiracy theories The NFL is allegedly favoring the Chiefs to promote the Swift and Kelce story.

Thing speaks to such an extent that, for example, the New York Times published a story at the end of January in which they asked their readers for comments on whether Swift is the subject of too much attention.

Barkley didn't hesitate to voice his opinion about fans of the show who were upset about Swift on his TV show King Charles.

“If you shout For Taylor Swift saying he has ruined the nfl you are a loser. You're a loser or a jerk, it's either or, you get to choose between the two,” Barkley said on his show.

In his career, Barkley was selected as the NBA's most valuable player once and several times in the series' all-star field.

Swift's defenders have also been found in former American football players. Has played in the series for more than a decade JJ Watt was one of those who defended Swift's presence.

“I think it's great. I can't understand why people are freaking out. Celebrities are photographed all the time. I really don't understand why it has caused such a fuss. He's there to support his partner, just like a partner should,” Marca says Watt said in US Weekly.

Correction February 2, 2024 at 4:20 p.m.: The name of the basketball legend is Charles Barkley, not Barker as it was incorrectly written in the story at first.

Correction on February 2, 2024 at 9:58 p.m.: The abbreviation for US Public Radio is NPR, not NRP as was incorrectly written in the story at first.

