Mahomes does not work miracles and the defending champions of Kansas City fall against the Michigan franchise that has not played the playoffs since 2017. Burrow extends with the Bengals and becomes the highest paid ever

They are no longer “the usual Lions”. Detroit wins 21-20 in comeback in Kansas City and spoils the party for the defending champions on the night that opens the 2023-24 NFL season. The Lions, who haven’t won a playoff game since 1992, who haven’t played them since 2017, appear to have turned around. The 8-2 record to close last season was not a mirage: the proof comes at Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs triumphant at the 2023 Super Bowl hosted the season kick off, where the Chiefs are used to crushing opponents.

CHIEFS: ERRORS AND ABSENCES — Not this time. This time, without Travis Kelce in attack, bruised in his right knee, and Chris Jones in defense, an Aventine player awaiting contract renewal, Kansas City pays the price due to illustrious absences. And he makes unforgivable mistakes. The receivers lack comfortable catches, Kadarius Toney combines all the colors, even causing a 7-point interception. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t work miracles, for once. He plays well, but not amazing, without the bank of key pieces in attack, where Justin Watson proves to be the only reliable target beyond the explosiveness of running back Pacheco. And the attack line betrays with the match in the balance: the tackles, the modest Smith and Taylor, commit crucial penalties on the last offensive drive, that of surrender. See also Carlos Santana collapses during a concert in the United States

THE MERITS OF LIONS — Are so many. The pass rush, especially with Aidan Hutchison, forces Mahomes out of the pocket, the cornerback Gardner-Johnson is as annoying as he is precious, and in attack Jared Goff plays like a veteran: “clean” performance from 253 yards launched and above all no turnovers. Just as the running game in the last quarter finally “breaks through” with David Montgomery and the freshman Gibbs, it’s enough to close the accounts without even suffering then in the sprint. The Detroit Lions have not won the Division since 1993: the NFC North is mediocre, it seems the right year.

THE MATCH — Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St Brown for the first touchdown, from 9 yards, capitalizing on a 91 drive enhanced by a fourth down conversion inside his own red zone with a trick run play by the Lions. The home team’s equalizer comes with Mahomes’ pass to Rice, the freshman, after the wonder quarterback closed two crucial third downs with surgical runs. Then McDuffie, the cornerback, forces the fumble of Marvin Jones on his own 15 yards by removing 3 discounted points from the guests. At halftime, Mahomes rummages in the bag of tricks: he finds tight end Blake Bell in the end zone after two fabulous deep sets. The secondary of the Lions proves to be still an open construction site, despite the proclamations on the alleged progress. 14-7 Kansas City at halftime. An interception by freshman Brian Branch to Mahomes after a drop by Toney, who lifts the ball making it the opponent’s prey, turns into pick 6: brought back for 50 yards for 14 all. Hanging game. Chiefs kicker Butker extends with a kick from 35 yards: 17-14. He then hit the posts from 39 yards to make it 20-14 at the beginning of the last quarter. With 7′ to play Detroit puts its lead back thanks to a run by David Montgomery from 8 yards: 21-20 Detroit. Finally, with 2′ left on the clock, Kansas City plays fourth down with 25 yards to take, but the gamble doesn’t pay off. The Lions close the challenge running, the pooper company is served. See also Juicy figures: how much will the new Colombian champion earn?

BURROW RENEWAL — 5 years, 275 million. Of which 219 guaranteed. Joe Burrow, the phenomenal quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs’ first rivals in the Conference, becomes the highest paid player of all time in the NFL. We are talking about 55 million dollars of average per season. The new deal comes after months of negotiations. The best way to start for Cincy, who now knows she can count on the franchise man today and tomorrow.

September 8, 2023 (change September 8, 2023 | 07:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#NFL #surprise #start #Detroit #clears #Chiefs #house #Burrow #record #renewal