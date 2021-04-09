E.t has only been seven months since Deshaun Watson was able to enjoy everything that his job as a football player has to offer in a matter of days: a cocktail of money and fame. At the time, the Houston Texans quarterback had not only renewed his contract – a four-year agreement and gross volume of $ 160 million. The special department for Christian literature of a major American publisher had also published his first book. In him, the then only 24-year-old professional footballer with his life story confidently recommended himself as a role model.

“I have the feeling that a lot of people know where I’m from,” he said of his poorest childhood in a small town in northern Georgia, which he was able to leave behind with the help of his athletic talent. “But they don’t understand what I had to go through to become who I am today.” An exceptional athlete, who had already indicated his potential as a teenager and made it good when he won the American college championship in 2016 with the team from the University of Clemson has been.