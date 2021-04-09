So far disputes everything: Deshaun Watson
Image: AP
The police are on, the league is investigating: Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the Houston Texans football team, is in distress. The allegations weigh heavily.
E.t has only been seven months since Deshaun Watson was able to enjoy everything that his job as a football player has to offer in a matter of days: a cocktail of money and fame. At the time, the Houston Texans quarterback had not only renewed his contract – a four-year agreement and gross volume of $ 160 million. The special department for Christian literature of a major American publisher had also published his first book. In him, the then only 24-year-old professional footballer with his life story confidently recommended himself as a role model.
“I have the feeling that a lot of people know where I’m from,” he said of his poorest childhood in a small town in northern Georgia, which he was able to leave behind with the help of his athletic talent. “But they don’t understand what I had to go through to become who I am today.” An exceptional athlete, who had already indicated his potential as a teenager and made it good when he won the American college championship in 2016 with the team from the University of Clemson has been.
