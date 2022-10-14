deshaun watsonquarterback of the cleveland brownsreceived this Thursday a new lawsuit for sexual misconduct, which joins the 24 that he accumulated in 2021 for which he was suspended 11 games this season.

The plaintiff, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe, accused Watson of an incident she said occurred in December 2020, when the quarterback solicited sexual activity during a massage therapy and pressured her to perform oral sex on him.

On August 18, the quarterback was suspended for 11 games of the 2022 season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personnel conduct policy following those accusations.

As for the 24 civil proceedings against him, two grand juries in Texas declined to bring criminal charges against Watson earlier this year; Despite this, two are still pending.

The passer avoided last June that in the rest of the cases a new appeal was filed by reaching confidential agreements with 20 of the 24 women who presented those lawsuits in which they accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage therapy sessions.

This new demand came in the week in which the quarterback returned to the Browns facility.

Deshaun showed up for training Monday clevelandalthough he does not yet have permission to practice with the team.

The 27-year-old cannot participate in activities with his teammates until November 14 and will be available to play again until Week 13, when the Browns travel to face the Houston Texans on December 4.

This visit to the Browns was the first since August 30, the date from which

Watson was barred from contact with Cleveland coaches and from entering the facility. During this time the quarterback has kept fit under the guidance of his personal trainer, Quincy Avery.

Despite these problems that Watson accumulated during his time with the Houston Texans, between 2017 and 2021, this year the Browns signed him to a five-year contract in exchange for 230 million dollars, the highest agreement in the history of the NFL.

