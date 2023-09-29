The player Chandler Jones, of the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested this Friday for violating a restraining order and remains confined in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, while his team and the NFL admit concern about the defensive end’s mental state.

It may be of interest to you: Marcelo Bielsa receives millionaire compensation, but the coach was disappointed

Raiders hopeful Chandler Jones gets the attention he needs

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care he needs. He, his family and everyone involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be commenting further.”the team reported.

The player, who was Super Bowl XLIX champion, He has missed all three of his team’s games so far in the 2023 season. Jones, 33, has made posts on his social media accounts that have worried his colleagues, such as last Tuesday, when he claimed that he had been taken to a mental health institution without his consent.

Also: Who is Beka Beka, the footballer who went into crisis on the edge of a bridge?

See also 'El Hueco' towards the United States, more dangerous than ever I haven’t done anything wrong. They just told me that people were worried about me

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I was just told that people were worried about me because of my online posts,” the four-time Pro Bowl selection wrote on social media.

Concern for his emotional stability was also echoed in a statement from the NFL. “We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders,” was the message issued by the league.

Read here: The Colombian National Team would lose a key piece for the next date of the tie

Last Thursday Chandler Jones took to his social networks again. in them made controversial comments about the death of Aaron Hernández, former Patriots player, who was sentenced to life in prison for the crime of murder; He passed away in 2017.

Since 2019, the Players Association (NFLAP) and the NFL formed the Comprehensive Mental Health and Wellness Committee, which is made up of a panel of doctors designated by both groups, which mandated that each team employ a behavioral health therapist. The NFL will have to wait for Chandler to resolve the legal issue for which he was arrested before offering him help.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO