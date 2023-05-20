Dhe former NFL pro and actor Jim Brown is dead. He is considered one of the best players in history and was one of the first superstars in American football. According to US media, a family spokesman said Brown died Thursday night at the age of 87. Brown’s wife Monique wrote on Instagram that her husband “passed peacefully asleep” at their home in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Brown played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965 and won the 1964 NFL title with the team. He was named the league’s most valuable player (MVP) three times. Brown ran for at least 100 yards in 58 of his 118 main round appearances and never missed a game. He broke the 1,000-yard mark in seven seasons.

“Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the deep love and gratitude we feel for being a small part of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” the Browns shared. “We mourn his loss but celebrate the unquenchable light he brought to the world.”

“Jim Brown was a gifted athlete – one of the most dominant players to ever walk the field – but also a cultural figure who helped bring about change,” NFL boss Roger Goodell was quoted as saying in a statement. Brown has become “a pioneer and role model for athletes who participate in social initiatives outside of their sport”.







Brown ended his career at the age of 30 to become an actor. He has appeared in more than 30 films, including Any Freaking Sunday and The Dirty Dozen. Brown lived in Los Angeles, was considered generous and stood up for other people. He was also arrested several times for allegedly beating women. As a result of an emergency call from his wife, he was sentenced to six months in prison.