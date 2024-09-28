In the face of a natural disaster, all possible help is valued and, in that sense, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released a association for various stadiums belonging to the NFL to serve as emergency shelters.

Four National Football League, or NFL, stadiums have been authorized by the authorities to be used as emergency shelters in case of events Extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods.

According to forecasts, the partnership between the NFL and FEMAwill turn these places, which are normally used for matches, concerts and other types of presentations, into emergency shelters and hospitals.

Until now, the four stadiums that have been selected to serve as “mission-ready sites” are:

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey,

Lumen Field in Seattle

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Regarding this announcement, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said: “during large-scale emergencies, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, hurricanes or tornadoes, “We have seen how great music, sports and entertainment venues can serve as a safe space for communities.”

He also said that although for now the association only includes the NFL, encourages other sports leagues to join that collaborative effort.

Considering that Florida is currently facing havoc following Hurricane Helene, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa could be used for the first time as an official emergency center.

And it should be noted that before this association came to fruition, Stadiums had already been used as emergency shelters. For example, in 2005, tens of thousands of people took refuge in the Superdome in New Orleans before the arrival of Hurricane Katrina.

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is one of those selected to serve in emergencies.

What does a stadium need to be considered an emergency shelter?

FEMA shared with the media CBS News that, For a stadium to be designated as an emergency shelter, it must be located in the center of the affected area, close to major roads and hospitals and must comply with the American Disability Act.

In that sense, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is being evaluated which could become the fifth designated site.

FEMA officials clarified that the designation as “mission ready sites” must be renewed every five years and Each year it will be verified that they continue to meet the requirements.