A few days ago, the still head coach of los angeles rams, Sean McVayquestioned his continuity with the team, after the 2022/2023 season ended with the team being far from qualifying for the postseason.

Today, the strategist has promised to return to the Angelina franchise for at least the 2023/2024 NFL season, and try to return the club to the forefront, just as the ancestor did, in which they managed to win the super bowl.

This information was first revealed by NFL Network journalists Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, while minutes later it was confirmed through a short message on the team’s social networks.

“Sean McVay informed the team that he is excited to return next season” The club published through a brief display.

New challenge

In this way, Sean McVay will be returning for what will be his seventh season in the Californian team, with the challenge of trying to reach the top of the field again as he has done in the past.

In the 6 seasons that he has been in charge of the club, he has led the Rams to play the postseason 4 times and only twice has he failed to reach the playoffs, precisely the course that recently ended, being the second time that they failed to play in the playoffs. .

After winning the Super Bowl in February 2022, after defeating the cincinnati bengals At the majestic SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams, McVay and his players had a very tough year of defending their title, being plagued by injuries.

Their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford (neck injury) Last Year’s Offensive Player, Super Bowl MVP, leader in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and total receptions, Cooper Kupp (ankle injury), and 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald (ankle injury), did not finish the year due to their respective injuries.

Now, McVay has the opportunity to return to a team full of talent, which already knows what it is to be crowned champion, so if they remain healthy, after a failed year in defending their title, the Rams have the motivation and the pieces needed to get back to the top.