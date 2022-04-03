In order to maintain and improve his defense for the following season of the National Football League (NFL), the New Orleans Saints have decided to re-sign safety PJ Williamsaccording to journalist Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams was re-signed by the Saints after testing free agency, and likewise, the Louisiana franchise has added defensive tackle Jaleel Johnsonwho traded the Houston Texans for New Orleans, signing both for one season.

The 7 years as a professional that Williams has in the competition, he has played for the Saints, the previous season being the best of his career, with 42 tackles, 2 quarterback sacks, 3 interceptions (personal high), and even scoring in a occasion after intercepting the ovoid.

They seek to contribute

Both Williams and Johnson will seek to contribute to the Saints project, which confirmed Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for the 2022 campaign.

Johnson, was elected by the minnesota vikings in the 2017 Draft in position 104 of the fourth round, where he was during his first 4 years as a professional, until in 2021 he signed with the Texans.

Last season he posted numbers of 23 total tackles, with a fumble recovery, in 12 games in which he saw action on the field with Houston.