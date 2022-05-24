One of the most relevant movements of this off-season of the National Football League (NFL), was the transfer that led to Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

The new quarterback of the franchise Coloradospent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, where he helped win the only superbowl in team history, so he said he hopes his return to Seattle for the Broncos’ season opener doesn’t get emotional.

“I think for me, it’s not emotional. It has to be non-emotional. You have to be able to go in with the understanding that it’s just ball, you know. Also understand that there have been incredible moments, there have been a lot of touchdowns there and a lot of games won there, so I got a great experience.Wilson told the media.

big game

The Broncos will have the task of playing the first Monday Night Football, facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 12, being the first game of the 2022 campaign for both teams.

Wilson was a 9-time Pro Bowl selection for the Seahawks, in addition to being the all-time leader in wins with 104, passing yards with 37,59, and passing touchdowns with 292.

“Obviously, Seattle meant the world to me for the last 10 years. It is a special place. It’s a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have a lot of respect for all those guys over there and what they doWilson finished.