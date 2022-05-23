Los Angeles Rams champions of the superbowl in February, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the majestic sofi stadiumwhich, by the way, is the home of the Angelenos.

This great success of the Rams in the 2022 NFL postseason, Robert Woods he had to witness it from the bench, recovering from a torn cruciate ligament, and although he is also a ‘Super Bowl’ champion, he knows it was not the same, not being able to be on the field with his then teammates.

Days after finishing the season with the victory of the Rams against the Bengals, Woods was transferred to the Tennessee Titans, who bet on his talent, despite coming from a serious injury.

up for the challenge

Robert Woods, in statements made to the club’s website, assured that he feels very well at the stage of his rehabilitation, and that he is eager to do his bit for the Titans.

“In fact, I feel like they’re holding me back a little bit. I’m trying to come back the best I can, just doing everything that (coach) Todd Toriscelli asks me to do, trying to stay focused and be patient. Right now I feel very, very good, getting going, being able to do some thingsWoods said.

The 30-year-old veteran, the previous year, left records of 556 yards, with 45 receptions, and 4 touchdowns in just 9 games before getting injured, ending a season in which he was aiming for the best year of his career.

We recommend you read

“But really my main goal is to be ready and get back in top form. I just want to be ready to play when the time is right. It’s a long season and you have to be ready to play every game, and be ready to last and be explosive.Woods added.