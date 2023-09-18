Mexico City.- Week two of the 2023 season of the National Football League (NFL) began with the second Thursday Night Football (TNF) which took place at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the runners-up, Philadelphia Eagles, when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings.
Three days later the activity continued with an enormous number of commitments to be played at different venues throughout the USAand in Debate Deportes we share the results so far of week two of the most important championship in football.
- Eagles 34-28 Vikings
- Bengals 24-27 Ravens
- Lions 31-37 Seahawks
- Texans 20-31 Colts
- Washington 20-16 Arizona
- Buccaneers 27-17 Bears
- Jaguars 9-17 Chiefs
- Falcons 25-24 Packers
- Bills 38-10 Raiders
- Titans 23-30 Chargers
- RAMS 13-30 49ers
- Cardinals 28-31 Giants
- Cowboys 30-10 Jets
- Broncos 33-35 Washington
- Patriots 17-24 Dolphins
The second week of regular season of the National Football League (NFL) will culminate with two divisional games in the Monday Night Football (MNF). He will play the first grid Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saintsfranchises of the Southern Division of the National in it Bank of American Stadium.
Later the doors of the Heinz Field They will open for the second consecutive game. Pittsburgh Steelers will repeat at home against Cleveland Brownsrivals of the Northern Division of the American.
