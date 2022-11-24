According to the article published on NFL.com, the head coach of los angeles rams, Sean McVayruled out Matthew Stafford for the week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The reason, the quarterback is within the league’s concussion protocols, although according to what was declared for The Athletic, McVay said that he is not sure if his player has a concussion, but what he does present is a concussion. neck problem.

The strategist would also have commented that after the blow suffered in week 11, in defeat against the New Orleans Saintssuffered from numbness in his legs, for which Stafford is still undergoing tests.

Who replaces it?

On the other hand, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, reported that Bryce Perkins would be taking most of the repetitions with the starting team, so he is shaping up to start in place of Stafford against the Chiefs next Sunday.

john wolfordwho was the backup to Matthew Stafford in Week 10, is dealing with his own neck injury, giving Perkins the chance to take over the team for the first time this year.

The Rams, reigning champions of the super bowlThey have had a difficult season, with a record of just 3 wins, 7 losses, in addition to recently losing their best offensive player, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who will be out for at least 8 weeks due to sprain surgery. ankle.