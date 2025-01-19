The Washington Commanders surprisingly ended the Super Bowl dreams of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions. The Commanders led by German Brandon Coleman won a spectacular 45:31 against the number one seeded team in the NFC. Now they are just one more win away from reaching the most important football game of the season. The last time Washington did this was 33 years ago, when the team – then called the Redskins – won the Super Bowl. Who the team will face in the NFC final next weekend will be decided in the Los Angeles Rams’ duel with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We put in the work to get to this point,” Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said. “I’m calm, I’m cool. This is a surreal moment. It’s special for DC.”

Jayden Daniels in the NFL playoffs :The season of the rookies Talents are making a splash in many places this NFL season. The most recent example: quarterback Jayden Daniels, who gave the Washington Commanders their first playoff success in 19 years – and bet on his own triumph.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23:14. Tight end Travis Kelce had a very strong performance, scored a touchdown – and wrote NFL history: Nobody has more playoff games with at least 100 yards of space gained, in his ninth game with this result he recorded 117 yards to the delight of his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Chiefs will face either the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC finals. Like last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Commanders were the underdogs, but they gave the Lions a lot of trouble throughout in an extremely entertaining game. Quarterback Daniels, protected by Coleman, played almost flawlessly in the second playoff game of his career and impressively led his offensive teammates to five touchdowns. The Lions, on the other hand, lacked that efficiency. With a total of five serious ball losses, the team put themselves under pressure. Quarterback Jared Goff ended up with three interceptions. St. Brown’s good performance was worth nothing, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs’s two touchdowns only had statistical significance. Especially in the first half, the game was worth every cent of the admission fee. “This is crazy. This is stuff from a video game,” exclaimed former superstar Tom Brady in his role as a TV commentator. Until the halftime score was 21:31 from the Lions’ perspective, the spectators saw a touchdown from their team, then a fumble, then a touchdown, then an interception with a touchdown for Washington, immediately afterwards another touchdown from the Lions and finally instead of a wide one Passes for six points and another interception in the Commanders’ end zone.