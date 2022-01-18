NFL playoffs



Rams roll over Cardinals



Los Angeles Rams’ Tyler Higbee (front).

Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez





Inglewood The Los Angeles Rams have bought the last ticket for the divisional round. The Californians clearly prevailed against the completely overwhelmed Arizona Cardinals. The game was overshadowed by a serious injury.







The Los Angeles Rams are a round further in the NFL playoffs and still have hopes of a Super Bowl appearance at home. Against the Arizona Cardinals, the team won 34-11 after a 21-0 half-time lead on Monday evening (local time) at SoFi Stadium. While the season is over for the Cardinals, the Rams will face defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend — who last season became the first NFL team to win the Super Bowl at home. The Buccaneers around quarterback Tom Brady lost the duel in the main round, but are still slightly favored against the Rams on Sunday (9:00 p.m. CET).

“It feels great. What a team win,” said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: “We got a nice lead early on. With our defense playing like that, I knew it was going to be a long day for Arizona.”

Against the Cardinals, the Rams lived up to their role as favorites and benefited from many mistakes made by their opponents. Quarterback Kyler Murray made two interceptions and was particularly annoyed by a scene in the second quarter: instead of going down with the ball in his own end zone and accepting the two points for the safety, he threw the ball away uncontrollably – and saw the Rams run to a touchdown with it.







There was an ugly scene just before the end. Cardinals all-star Budda Baker fell to the ground after a collision and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher. He had previously been treated for a long time in the field and appeared to have briefly lost consciousness. He came to the hospital for examinations.

(dpa/old)