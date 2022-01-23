NFL playoffs



Nzeocha and 49ers surprise again – Bengals wrestle Titans



San Francisco 49ers players celebrate after beating the Green Bay Packers.

Photo: AP/Morry Gash





Los Angeles The German football professional Mark Nzeocha caused the next surprise with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals had already thrown a favorite out of the race.







The German linebacker Nzeocha and the five-time Super Bowl champion knocked out the Green Bay Packers, who are top seeded in the NFC, around star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the German professional Equanimeous St. Brown a week after the victory at the Dallas Cowboys with a score of 13:10 .

Nzeocha (31), who was activated at short notice last week, was back on the field in the divisional round on Saturday (local time). 49ers kicker Robbie Gould secured the victory with the decisive field goal four seconds before the end.

“Dangerous. When a team gets hot, it gets dangerous. We have to keep this thing going,” said San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will play with the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend Tom Brady is fighting for the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals also managed a surprise against the top seeded Tennessee Titans. The Bengals, who last week clinched their first playoff win in 21 years against the Las Vegas Raiders, won 19-16 at the Titans. This puts Cincinnati in its first AFC Championship game in 33 years.







In a hot final phase, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw an interception 20 seconds before the final whistle. Bengals playmaker Joe Burrow then paved the way for rookie kicker Evan McPherson’s crucial field goal four seconds before the clock was up. The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs around star playmaker Patrick Mahomes determine the opponent in the fight for the Super Bowl ticket.

(ako/sid)