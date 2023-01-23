For the highly traded Bills, on the other hand, the season is over again after the divisional round. The biggest cheer from the otherwise disappointed Bills fans came just before half-time when Damar Hamlin’s presence was announced over the stadium loudspeakers. For the 24-year-old defenseman, it was the first visit to the stadium since his cardiac arrest three weeks ago, which resulted in the Bills’ main round game being abandoned against the Bengals. Hamlin, seated in a box, stood up, made a heart with his hands and used his arms to encourage viewers to cheer louder, as seen in the CBS TV footage.