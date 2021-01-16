Leaving behind one of the poorest years in contemporary history, the National Football League (NFL) has not stopped its activities and continues its playoff program for the next Super Bowl LV which will feature The Weeknd halftime show in addition to the two teams that will go for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Before we hit Super Bowl LV, there are eight teams that are still in the race to take the title of the best team of this season in the NFL.

In the American Conference (AFC) are the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, while in the National Conference (NFC) are the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Each one must fight to be the champion of their respective division and achieve a ticket to the Super Bowl, but what was the path that these teams had to travel to reach the playoffs? That is a question to answer in this note, since the journey was not easy for most of those present.

Kansas City Chiefs

(14 wins / 2 losses):

The current champions of the NFL they arrive comfortably at playoffs of this season, at the end of the regular phase with a record of 14 wins and just 2 losses. The Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and led by an unstoppable Patrick Mahomes as quarterback (QB), They start as favorites not only to be the AFC champions, but also to be crowned – for the second year in a row – in Super Bowl LV.

Buffalo Bills

(13 wins / 3 losses):

The 2018 QB class is coming through. Saturday is going to be a special matchup. 👊 #BALvsBUF – Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2021

It seems incredible, but it took years to see the Bills in consecutive editions of the playoffs. After a golden age with Jim Kelly as QB, where they were crowned AFC champions and making four consecutive Super Bowl appearances between 1990 and 1993, Buffalo’s team went from being a top team to a mere unknown. After 18 years of droughts and a total change in the team, the Bills reach these playoffs after defeating the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-24, with his mind set on dethroning the Chiefs in the AFC, reaching Super Bowl LV and breaking the streak of being the only team in the East Division that does not have a Vince Lombardi trophy among its windows.

Baltimore Ravens

(11 wins / 5 losses):

It comes as no surprise that the Ravens have reached these instances of the NFLas they are one of the most consistent teams in the league in recent years. Under the leadership of John Harbaugh, the Baltimore team, between 2010 and 2020, achieved 7 appearances in the playoffs and were crowned champions in the 2012 edition of the Super Bowl (XLVII). Last year, with a Lamar Jackson as MVP and a record of 14/2, the Ravens reached the conference final in the AFC comfortably, but were eliminated by the current champions: the Kansas City Chiefs. After leaving the Tennessee Titans on the road 20-13, they must beat the Bills this Saturday if they want to get their rematch against the Chiefs.

Cleveland browns

(11 wins / 5 losses):

If we had the opportunity to choose the “dark horse” in this edition, that would be the Cleveland Browns. The Ohio team, with Baker Mayfield as QB, is coming off a total rebuild that has led to a new edition of the playoffs and as serious contenders to reach the AFC final. On the road, after a match with the scent of classic, they eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 and will have to face Kansas City Chiefs that start as favorites even to win Super Bowl LV. Bearing this in mind, since the 21st century began, the Browns have only had three winning seasons in 2002, 2007 and 2020But that has not been an impediment to the Cleveland team being feared by many in this playoff round.

Green bay packers

(13 wins / 3 losses):

When it comes to historic and long-established teams, it’s impossible not to name the Green Bay Packers. The ones from Wisconsin, In addition to being the team with the highest number of championships won in the NFL (13 in total), they reach the playoffs as the best team –in numbers- in the NFC, with 13 wins and only 3 losses. With Aaron Rodgers shaping up to be this season’s MVP, the Packers are favorites to reach Super Bowl LV. Not least data is that, since Rodgers took over as starting QB after the departure of the historic Brett Favre in 2007, the team had 10 appearances in the NFL playoffs between 2007 and 2020, and were crowned champions in the 2010 Super Bowl (XLV). Numbers and history abound, but will the Packers be able to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home once again? That is something that will be answered in the next few days.

New Orleans Saints

(12 wins / 4 losses):

After leaving the Chicago Cubs on the road 21-9, the Saints come with everything to continue proving that they are one of the most competitive teams in the NFL since 2009. Featuring a historic Drew Brees in his final days as the team’s QB before retirement, and Sean Payton as head coach of the team since 2006, the New Orleans are a veteran team that knows what it is to play in the playoffs and they were even champions in the 2009 Super Bowl edition (XLIV), with Brees and Payton at the helm. Despite being the second seed in the NFC, it is not easy as they will have to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Tom Brady, who still refuses to hang up his boots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(11 wins / 5 losses):

When inconsistent equipment is discussed in the NFLIt’s hard not to bring up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since its founding in 1974, the team suffered 26 consecutive defeats and 14 seasons with a negative streak between 1983 and 1996. It took 28 years until, in 2002, the team achieved its only and first Super Bowl in the XXXVII edition. Since then, the team had its last participation in the playoffs in 2007 and I can’t advance from the divisional series, until now. With the arrival of a historic Tom Brady who decided to end a 19-year career with the New England Patriots, the Buccaneers built an offensive boost that one of the strongest defenses in the NFC lacked. On the way they left Washington 31-23 and they plan to do the same with the Saints, before thinking of repeating the feat they achieved in 2002 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when – before – they were from Oakland.

Los Angeles Rams

(10 wins / 6 losses):

Like the Cleveland Browns, the Rams are the “dark horse” of the NFC. Being the only representative of the city of Los Angeles in these playoffs, left a consistent team like the Seattle Seahawks on the road by a score of 30-20. Following the move from San Luis to Los Angeles in 2016, the team has had a slow but breakneck ascent. The first season they finished with a 4-12 record, the next they reached playoffs (11-5) and in 2018, with a 13-3, they managed to reach Super Bowl LIII but lost the final against the New England Patriots. Considering that they are a low-key team compared to the rest, the Rams can surprise the Packers and a coup of authority this season of the NFL.

The matches: days and times

The divisional round of playoffs It will be played between this Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 January. The day will be opened by the meeting between Packers and Rams at 18:35 (Argentina time), while the day will be closed by the Bills and Ravens at 22:15 (Argentina time). For the next day, the first meeting will be between Chiefs and Browns at 17:05 (Argentina time), while the last quota will be disputed between the Saints and Buccaneers at 8:40 p.m. (Argentina time). Defined the teams that will advance to the Conference Championships, The games will be played on the 24th of this month and they will decide who are the two teams that will cross to define the NFL champion.

Darnell Savage intercepts a pass in an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on November 29, 2020. Source: Mike Roemer (AP)

Super Bowl LV will be on February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (Florida) and there are clear favorites among the specialists, but, like everything in sport, nothing is written and surprises will not wait.