“You couldn’t write a crazier script. In the dressing room we already said it’s a bit like our season is going, we’re never quite out of the fight,” said Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who made four bad passes to the opponent in the first half and then four touchdowns -passes had enabled the race to catch up. “I had bad passes in the first half, we didn’t look good offensively, but we just kept believing in each other,” he told NBC. “A playoff game, 27 points behind, we’re always counted in these games, but we don’t care. We love it.”