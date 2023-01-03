In times of difficulty, the sports leagues have always shown great unity to look after their players, and after the terrifying scene that occurred with the cardiac arrest of damar hamlindeep of the Buffalo Bills in Monday night NFL game against the cincinnati bengalshas not been the exception.

The images of the Bills and Bengals players destroyed by Hamlin’s desperate health situation, kneeling on the pitch, praying while his partner received cardiopulmonary resuscitation, went around the world, scenes that also caused samples of support and solidarity on social networks by players from other major sports leagues in the United States.

Players from both the NFL, the NBA and the MLB, were moved by the terrible situation that the Bills player is going through, turning to their personal accounts, asking for prayers for the defender.

Solidarity

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who could be seen grieving on TV footage, was one of those who took to Twitter calling for Damar Hamlin’s health.

“Please pray for our brother”.

DaQuan Jones, defensive tackle for Buffalo, was another of those who posted an emotional message on his official account.

Josh Allen, quarterback for the Bills, teammate of Damar Hamlin. Photo: AFP

“Praying with all that I am for Damar Hamlin and her family. I love you brotherthe 31-year-old wrote.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whom Hamlin collided with for the tackle, then collapsed on the turf, also had a heartfelt message for his fellow professional.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and the Hamlin Family. I’m praying you pull through, brother. LoveHiggins wrote.

Virtually every official account of the 32 NFL teams posted at least one message of support and solidarity, asking fans not to stop praying for Damar Hamlin’s health.

Donovan Mitchell of the NBA Cavaliers also sent a message of support to Hamlin. Photo: AFP

On the other hand, changing leagues, Donovan Mitchell, guard of the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, just a few minutes after he made history by scoring 71 points in a victory over the Chicago Bulls, in a press conference after the game, also showed his support for Hamlin.

“I mean, prayers for the Bills safety (Hamlin). I heard what happened but I haven’t seen it. I wish him and his family well. We are praying for him. All the boys in the locker room.. all the guys in the Cavaliers locker room wish him the best and that everything goes wellMitchell said.

In the same way, LeBron James, star of los angeles lakersafter the victory over the Charlotte Hornets in which he scored 43 points, in a post-game press conference, he had a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a recovery..

“My thoughts and super prayers go to the heavens above for the boy’s family and him. The health of the players in all sports is always the most important thing. It was a horrible thing to watch, and I wish nothing but the best for the boy, for the city, for the Bills franchise, for the rest of the NFL and the Bengals that were there.James said.

LeBron James sent his prayers to Damar Hamlin. Photo: AFP

Kevin Love of the Cavaliers, and Doc Rivers, head coach of the Philadelphia 76ersas well as the official account of the NBA Referees, showed words of support for Hamlin.

As for baseball, the Major League Baseball issued the following statement: “We are all in the corner of Damar Hamlin today. All of us in MLB are thinking of Damar, his family, his teammates and everyone in the NF.L”.

We recommend you read

Mike Trout, 3-time American League MVP, Los Angeles Angels player, also took the time to say a few words to the Bills defensive back. “Prayers for Damar Hamlin”.