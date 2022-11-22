Even though the games Pokemon are a huge hit, fans have found a great deal selling and buying rare collectible cards. Some of these pieces can cost thousands of dollars online, and now it has been announced that a famous NFL player has announced the withdrawal of it, this after selling a Pokémon card for more than $600,000.

Recently, it was revealed that Blake Martinez, a professional player for the Las Vegas Raiders, managed to sell an extremely rare card, known as Pokémon Illustrator. Being in a good condition, the athlete managed to sell this object for $672 thousand dollars. In this way, he announced his withdrawal from him at only 28 years old.

Final Sale Price for the Illustrator Pikachu aka The Swirllustrator: $672,000 pic.twitter.com/VXjhYbUeZk —Goldin (@GoldinCo) October 30, 2022

Martinez plans to use this money to focus on her family and her passions. On the Gem Mint scale, which rates the status of Pokémon cards, Pokémon Illustrator has a score of 9.5 out of 10. Without a doubt, an unexpected way to achieve an early withdrawal from a sport as popular as American football.

On related topics, you can check our review of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet here. Similarly, an exploit has been discovered to have infinite shinys in these games.

Editor’s Note:

Although $672,000 sounds like a lot of money, and it is, for an NFL player it may not be enough to live the rest of his life without worries. Sure, if he invests it this isn’t a problem, but if he doesn’t, it’s only a matter of time before this fortune is gone.

Via: Kotaku