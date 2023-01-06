damar hamlin He has woken up after suffering cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, and is in the process of getting better, his teammate, cornerback Kaiir Elam, wrote on his social media accounts on Thursday.

“Our boy is better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank God. Please continue to raise your prayers. All the love”, was the message that the defensive wrote.

Now, according to American portals, it is known that Hamlin asked a single question, in writing, when he woke up: “Who won the game?”.

And the response from the doctors was anthology.

Hamlin, ‘You won’

The Buffalo Bills reinforced, albeit with reservations, the good news regarding Hamlin’s health in a statement also released Thursday.

“According to the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown marked improvement in the last 24 hours. Although he is still seriously ill, he has shown that he appears to be neurologically intact,” was the report that team shared.

According to the press, Hamlin maintained a heartfelt dialogue with the doctors.

“He asked who had won and the answer was ‘you, Damar, you won the game of life and that is the most important thing'”recounted one of the doctors in a chat with ‘CBS’.

Damar Hamlin is communicating with the doctors by writing. And last night he asked them about the winner of the match.

Defensive safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during a game with the Bengalscorresponding to the last week of the 2022 season, which was suspended due to the incident.

In the action that preceded the cardiac arrest, the safety collided spectacularly with a Bengals player. Although Hamlin rose to his feet, he immediately vanished. Paramedics from Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals, entered the field, gave him CPR and once he was stabilized, he was taken to a hospital.

The report published by the Buffalo Bills on his Twitter account highlights Damar’s improvement: “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

