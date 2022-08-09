





Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is crediting the psychedelic drug ayahuasca with “the best season” of his career.

In a podcast interview hosted by wellness guru Aubrey Marcus, the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback said that ayahuasca, an ancient plant-based hallucinogenic drink, helped him “see how to love yourself unconditionally.”

“It is only in this unconditional self-love that I am able to love others unconditionally. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like this?” he said.

Rodgers, who won his fourth NFL MVP award in 2021, said his newfound self-love translates to stronger relationships with his teammates and, in turn, better football. “I really feel like this experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career,” he said.

“The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is being able to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love for them,” he added. “I mean obviously it’s important that I play well and show up and lead and all that stuff. They won’t care what you say until they know how much you care.”

Rodgers has spoken openly about other alternative, and sometimes controversial, wellness activities.

In February, he talked about trying a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse, which involved butter, laxatives, and abstaining from sugar, sex and alcohol, Insider’s Gabby Landsverk reported.

Rodgers said it gave him a sense of gratitude and helped relieve stress, but nutritionists don’t necessarily recommend it and Ayurveda experts say short-term commitments to the practice misinterpret its roots.







