Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson in a 2018 photo. Kelvin Kuo / AP

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 16 lawsuits brought by women alleging sexual misconduct in court in Houston. Watson, 25, has been accused by multiple masseurs of sexual misconduct during therapy sessions that he had kept private. The allegations against Watson include forcing a masseuse to perform a sexual act and touching others with their genitals.

A lawyer for Watson’s alleged victims said last week that up to 22 women had brought charges against the player, which are the subject of an investigation by the National Football League (NFL). Adam Schefter, an official of the League, has commented that the Watson case “is under review of the personal conduct policy.” The events occurred in 2020 during different massage sessions in which Watson harassed, kissed without consent and groped the masseurs with his penis and on other occasions made “sexually suggestive” comments.

The Houston Texans player has denied the allegations. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said Tuesday that his investigators had found “strong evidence” indicating that one accuser’s story was false. “I think any accusation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false,” Hardin said.

Hardin disputed the allegations against the NFL player, claiming they were made after a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $ 30,000 by one of the plaintiffs.

The Texans signed Watson in the first round of the draft in 2017 and is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.