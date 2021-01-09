It’s playoff time in the NFL. The hard road to the Super Bowl begins at the weekend. Except for the two top teams Kansas City and Green Bay, all teams play. The Cleveland Browns have to do without their coach completely.

In the race to participate in the 55th SuperBowl, these seven stars should be the focus of attention in the NFL playoff.

D.he Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers still have a break as the best teams – the NFL play-offs for the twelve other qualified teams and the tough road to the Super Bowl begin this weekend.

The fact that quarterback superstar Tom Brady is there in the hot phase of the season is a familiar sight. For his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is an unfamiliar experience after a 13-year break. On the wildcard weekend, the Florida team is one of the favorites.

Despite the corona pandemic and some postponements, the NFL has been able to meet its schedule so far. But at least with the Cleveland Browns, the virus also has an impact on the play-offs.

Washington Football Team – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2.15pm Sunday CET)

The Washington Football Team has home rights as division winners of the NFC East, but the clear favorites are the Buccaneers around Brady with the significantly better record in the main round. After a bumpy start, the Florida team got on the track with the most successful quarterback in league history as the most important player and recently won four games in a row.

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay want to go to the Super Bowl, which is taking place in Tampa Source: AP / Mark LoMoglio

Washington has achieved more than hoped after a season in which the team split from the controversial Redskins name and coach Ron Rivera developed skin cancer.

Seattle Seahawks – Los Angeles Rams (10:40 p.m. Saturday CET)

With 40 touchdown passes, Russell Wilson and Brady are the second best quarterback in the league behind Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The Seattle Seahawks playmaker didn’t like the two main round encounters with the Los Angeles Rams at all.

Russel Wilson (center) meets the Los Angeles Rams with Seattle Source: AP / Ross D. Franklin

No opponent brought him to the ground more often in his career, eleven times in the two games this season alone. “They just do everything well,” admitted Wilson before the duel. As the third best NFC team, the Seahawks are still favorites.

Buffalo Bills – Indianapolis Colts (7:05 p.m. Saturday CET)

The Bills have also had a long time without a playoff game – and after a convincing main round are now even a slight favorite to start. After a 24-year hiatus, some of the fans who are considered to be particularly passionate and passionate are even allowed to attend the home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Including the media and employees, around 7,000 people are admitted on Saturday, all of which must have a negative corona test. It is still unclear whether spectators will also be allowed in the following game if a win occurs.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Cleveland Browns (2.15am Monday CET)

The Browns have been waiting for a playoff game in the NFL since 2002 – and now have to do without their head coach against the Pittsburgh Steelers: Corona is to blame. Kevin Stefanski is infected and would like to work from the home office. But not allowed to.

The league created its own rules for such cases during the pandemic. For example, quarantined coaches who cannot participate directly in the game are not allowed to contact their coaching team during the game or participate in the decision-making process in the game.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns coach, is absent from his team due to a corona infection Source: AFP / Jason Miller

“I think the players understand that it doesn’t really matter who the head coach is on Sunday. They know how we play ”, Stefanski is nevertheless confident.

Because the timing is actually good, the Steelers are in a crisis. Long apparently on the way to a main round without defeat, the team around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger lost four of the last five games. The most recent bankruptcy occurred: Against the Browns.

New Orleans Saints – Chicago Bears (10:40 p.m. Sunday CET)

In hardly any other duel at the weekend are the roles so clearly assigned. The New Orleans Saints around quarterback Drew Brees are the clear favorites and have won four more games than the Chicago Bears in the main round.

They have now had six bankruptcies in a row and have to do without important players. Both defender Roquan Smith and pass recipient Darnell Mooney are missing against the NFC’s second best team.

Tennessee Titans – Baltimore Ravens (7:05 p.m. Sunday CET)

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league. But he is still waiting for a win in the playoffs after two seasons and has to accept some criticism after the bankruptcies in the first rounds in 2020 and 2019. That should change against the Titans.

Running back Derrick Henry has run over 2000 yards for Tennessee that season Source: AFP / Carmen Mandato

With running back Derrick Henry, Tennessee has an outstanding professional on the offensive, but is more weak defensively than almost any other team in the NFL. With eleven wins and five defeats each, the starting situation is closer than in any other duel on the first weekend.