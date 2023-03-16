The Super Bowl runners-up National Football League (NFL), the Philadelphia Eagleshave detached themselves from one of their defensive pillars in recent years, surprisingly releasing Darius Slay.

This information was confirmed by NFL Network journalists Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofalo, who added in their report that the Eagles would be saving $17.5 million in cap space in 2023 with $8.6 million in dead money this year.

Darius Slay, 32, spent the last 3 years with Philadelphia, but having spent the first 7 years of his career with the detroit lionsafter being chosen in position 36 of the second round of 2013.

gas in the tank

Even though he’s a veteran, Darius Slay showed this season that he still has enough gas left in his tank to provide defensively for any team looking to add him to their roster for the 2023 season.

Last season, Slay was selected for the fifth time to the pro bowlin addition to being once chosen for the first team All Proand has been a once-shared league leader in interceptions.

As for his official numbers, Slay had 55 tackles, 40 of them solo, plus 15 assists, with 3 interceptions, tied for the second most for the Eagles, behind CJ Gardner Johnson’s 6.