In a duel of Eastern Division of the National Conference of the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the new york giantsbecoming the first team to qualify for the postseason.

According to NFL Research, this is the third time in history that the Eagles have clinched their playoff spot with 4 or more games remaining on the regular season schedule and earned entry into the playoffs. super bowl of those occasions, in 1980, and in 2004.

Philadelphia has been, since the beginning of the season until now, the best team on the grid, with a record of 12 wins and a single loss, at the top of the National Conference, and the best record in the NFL.

MVP?

Jalen Hurts, star quarterback of the Eagles, once again left his name well on the table as one of the strongest candidates to be the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP), with an outstanding performance .

The youngster in his third year in the league, left figures of 21 of 31 in completions, 217 yards, 2 touchdown passes, 77 rushing yards, in addition to scoring once on the ground.

According to ESPN Stats & Info data, with his rushing touchdown against the Giants, Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in historywho gets 2 straight seasons of 10 or more rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s offense was excellently distributed, with 2 touchdowns from Miles Sanders rushing, registering 144 yards, the touchdown from Hurts, one more from Boston Scott rushing, while A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each had one per reception.