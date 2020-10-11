NFL



Patriots game postponed after Corona case





Munich Due to a positive corona test, the match between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos in the US professional football league NFL has been canceled.

As the league announced on Sunday, the game has been postponed to a date that has not yet been set. According to ESPN, the duel will take place next Sunday.

In addition, the New England Patriots training ground has been closed again after a corona case. The same applies to the Tennessee Titans, which now have 24 positive corona tests among players and employees. The Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday night.

The game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from the previous week had already been postponed to October 25th.

