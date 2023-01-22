What was seen coming has been confirmed, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, patrick mahomessuffered a high ankle sprain in his right foot, during the NFL AFC wild card round victory over the Jacksonville JaguarsESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The injury occurred with just over 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter, after the Jaguars defensive end, Arden Keyfell on the foot of Mahomes, who showed clear signs of pain and difficulty supporting his joint.

Mahomes had to leave the game for a few minutes to be checked, but after his foot was reinforced with special tape, he returned to the game and finished the game, being key to the victory, completing 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards. per pass, and 2 touchdown passes.

nothing will stop it

The Chiefs, who were champions of the Western Division of the American Conference for the seventh consecutive year, have managed to reach the Championship Game for the fifth year in a row, each time led by the great Patrick Mahomes.

Despite the injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting added that Mahomes, who was just selected to his fifth pro bowl followed, and to the All Pro first team, assured that he will be ready for the Championship Game.

The Chiefs expect a rival for the game for the pass to super bowlwhich will come from the winner of the duel between the buffalo bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, which is being played as we write these lines of text.

Patrick Mahomes is the favorite for regular-season MVP, having finished leading in passing yards with 5,250, first in passing touchdowns with 41, and with a career-high 67.1 percent completion rate. career, and the Chiefs being the best team in the American Conference with 14 wins and only 3 losses