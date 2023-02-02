The Kansas City Chiefs they delivered by beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship Game, and the Philadelphia Eagles they did the same in the National Conference Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

That being said, the super bowl It has been defined for an unprecedented edition, in which the Chiefs will face off against the Eagles, among the 2 best teams of the regular season, both ending with a record of 14 wins and only 3 losses.

It will be a truly historic event due to several factors, but without a doubt the most important is the fact that for the first time, 2 will face each other. quarterbacks African Americans in the biggest game of the year in NFL history.

The protagonists

Is about patrick mahomesChiefs quarterback, and Jalen Hurts, finalists for the season’s Most Valuable Player award, and also finalists for the Offensive Player of the Yearthe 2, having already said their feelings about being close to making history in the Super Bowl.

“To have two black quarterbacks start in the Super Bowl, I think it’s special. I’ve learned more and more about the history of the black quarterback since I’ve been in this league. The guys that came before me and Jalen laid the foundation for this and now I’m glad we can lay the foundation for the guys that are coming now. It will be a great game against two great teams and another great quarterback. I’m excited to get out there and do what we can against a great team.”Mahomes said in remarks published by the league’s official website, NFL.com.

As for Jalen Hurts, who just qualified the Eagles to their first Super Bowl since the team’s 2017 win over the New England PatriotsHe was also excited about his historic duel against Mahomes and the significance of it.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles. Photo: AFP

“I think it’s history. I think it’s something worth noting and it’s history. He has come a long way. I think there have only been seven African-American quarterbacks that have played in the Super Bowl, so to be the first to something is pretty cool. I know it will be a good matchHurts told NFL.com.

The appointment for history is for Sunday, February 12, sharp at 4:30 p.m., Pacific time, to be held at the State Farm Stadiumin Glendale Arizona, Home of the Arizona Cardinals.