“Why didn’t I throw it? They threw up on the ball…” This also happens in the National Football League and in particular in the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. Football, as we know, is a sport in which the perfect execution of plays is crucial. Synchronized movements, surgically covered trajectories, mechanisms tested for months. And instead the Packers quarterback Malik Willis, in his first game as a starter this season, in a second quarter action did not execute the play ordered by coach Matt LaFleur. He should have thrown it, but instead he tried to run with the ball, missing the conversion of a long third down. “I asked Malik why he didn’t throw it and he told me that Josh (Myers, the center, ed.) had thrown up on the ball. It’s the first time I’ve heard something like that”, explains the coach of the Wisconsin team, which ultimately won 16-10.

Matt LaFleur: “I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on that 3rd down and he told me Josh threw up on the ball. That’s the first time I ever heard that” pic.twitter.com/echFVpkuSX — Hogg (@HoggNFL) September 15, 2024

In the end, it was up to poor Myers to explain. “I have to do my job,” he told USA Today. “Unfortunately, if I give up a sack, no one cares if I threw up or not. So, I have to block the guy. That’s all I can think about at that point.”