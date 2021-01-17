NFL



Cologne The Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers are just one more win away from making the NFL Super Bowl. For the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens, however, the dream of the Super Bowl is over.

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are just one step away from the Super Bowl in the National Football League (NFL). The favored Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams with 32:18 on Sunday night, led by their strong star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The German wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown caught a 27-yard pass on the way to the NFC conference finals.

The Bills then drew 17: 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the one hand did not get his dreaded running game rolling and on the other hand threw an interception that Taron Johnson carried back into the Ravens end zone for the play-off record of 101 yards. By the end of the third quarter, Jackson had to leave the field with a suspected concussion.

The Packers await either Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New Orleans Saints in their freezing Lambeau Field, which for the first time this season allowed around 8,000 spectators. In the AFC, the Bills challenge the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs or the Cleveland Browns in their first conference final since 1993, who will also meet on Sunday.

The conference finals will be played on January 24th. The Super Bowl will be played in Tampa on February 7th.

