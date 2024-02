The first season with the NFL on RTL is coming to an end, only the Super Bowl remains. NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth has already drawn an initial conclusion to the German Press Agency: “For example, we now had up to 1.5, 1.6 million people in front of the television during the play-off games Audience ratings in our core target group of up to 25 percent. These are super strong values. We are very, very satisfied, and so is RTL.”