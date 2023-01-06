A few minutes ago, through an official statement from the National Football League (NFL), it was announced that the week 17 game between the buffalo bills and the cincinnati bengalswas officially cancelled, and will not be played again.

“It has been a very difficult week. We remain focused on Damar Hamlin’s recovery and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition, as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly grateful for the incredible work of the medical staff and commend each and every one of them.”, reads the statement.

It should be noted that said meeting was first suspended, after damar hamlin of the Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game, received cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the turf, and then was transferred to the Medical Center of the University of Cincinnati, where he has evolved favorably since Monday night when he was admitted.

The stages

Turning to football issues, the commissioner, through the released statement, revealed the reasons that led to the decision to definitively cancel the game.

Not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game until the end will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. Neither team would qualify for the postseason or be eliminated by the result of this game.

It would require postponing the start of the playoffs by a week, thus affecting the 14 clubs that qualify for the postseason.

Taking the decision before week 18 is consistent with our competitive principles and allows all clubs to know the possibilities of playoffs before playing the final weekend of regular season games.

On the other hand, because the cancellation of the game between the Bills and Bengals would cause various competitive inequalities in certain playoff matchup possibilities, in an effort to reduce the same, a special committee-approved league meeting will be held tomorrow of competence, in which the following 2 elements are considered.

Moments of anguish were lived in the field when Damar Hamlin fell unconscious. Photo: AFP

1. The AFC Championship Match will be played at a neutral venue if the participating teams have played an unequal number of matches and both could have been the number one seed and match venue if all AFC clubs had played a full 17-game regular season. These circumstances mean that Buffalo or Cincinnati qualify for the game as the visiting team and are listed below:

Scenario 1

Buffalo and Kansas City win or tie: The championship game between Buffalo and Kansas City would be played on a neutral field.

scenario 2

Buffalo and Kansas City Lose and Baltimore Wins or Ties: The championship game between Buffalo and Kansas City would be played at a neutral venue.

Situation 3

Buffalo and Kansas City Lose and Cincinnati Win: The championship game between Buffalo or Cincinnati and Kansas City would be played at a neutral venue.

2. If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week 18, it will have defeated Cincinnati, a divisional opponent, twice, but won’t be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore for a 17-game schedule.

If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati and those two clubs are scheduled to play a Wild Card game against each other, the site of that game would be determined by a coin toss. If Cincinnati wins the Week 18 game or if Baltimore and Cincinnati are not scheduled to play each other in the Wild Card round, the playing sites would be determined by regular scheduling procedures.

“In considering the soccer calendar, our principles have been to limit disruption throughout the league and to minimize competitive inequalities. I recognize that there is no perfect solution. However, the proposal we ask owners to consider addresses the most significant potential equity issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game in these extraordinary circumstances.Goodell said.