What had been announced for a few days has become official, when the signing of demeco ryans as the new head coach of the Houston TexansNFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

“I’d like to first thank the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for six incredible seasons in which I grew as a coach and as a man. I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there.” Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town. I have been surrounded by soccer all my life and have always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as a player and as a coach. We are going to build a program full of players with a special work ethic and relentless mindset I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build winners and I can’t wait to get to workRyans said in a statement shared by the Texans.

Ryans, 38, spent the last two years as the defensive coordinator for the san francisco 49ersbeing of great importance for being the best defense of the current season, which came to an end after their elimination in the National Conference Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is the first opportunity that DeMeco Ryans will have at the head of a franchise as a head coach, being one of the youngest in the league, but already having a great reputation among his colleagues, showing great potential as a strategist, something that he demonstrated leading the 49ers defense.

It should be noted that Ryans had a career as a 10-year NFL player, of which the first 6 he was with the Houston Texans as a linebacker, being quite prominent, named Defensive Rookie of the Year2 times chosen to the Pro Bowl, once to the All Pro first team, playing 4 more years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he finished his career in 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome the DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach of the Houston Texans. For many reasons, DeMeco is everything we look for in a leader and coach for our organization. He has a proven track record of developing high-quality players and has constantly innovated his defensive scheme over the past six seasons in San Francisco. We started this process with the goal of finding someone our fans and our city could be proud of, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. While we’ve received a lot of amazing feedback and support for DeMeco from many different people, it was our conversations with him and his vision for our football team that made him the right coach to lead us as we continue to evolve as an organization. Congratulations to DeMeco and his family and welcome back to H-Town!“Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement.