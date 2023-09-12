Bad news for the NFLfor Aaron Rodgers and for the New York Jets who lose their quarterback for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season at confirmed his injury to the Achilles tendon after his debut with the Jets this Monday. The player was evaluated this

Tuesday by the team’s medical staff confirming that he will not be able to play again for at least the next few months.

From the moment of his departure this Monday from the game against the Buffalo Bills The worst cases began to arise, among which the problem in the Achilles tendon stood out. Very early this Tuesday he was subjected to new tests that ended up ensuring that his problem is indeed the tendon so he will miss the rest of the campaign.

Through social networks, the NFL shared the medical report of the Jets quarterback, revealing that “Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendonand will be out of the season,” it reads. With this, the campaign with his new team has ended and now he must begin his recovery.

Aaron Rodgers out for season due to injury | Photo: Capture

At the moment the details of his recovery have not been revealed but it is believed that he could undergo an operation in the coming days to repair the tendon and the countdown to begin for his possible return to the gridirons until the new season of the NFL.

According to sites specialized in this type of injuries, the healing process can last from 6 to 12 weeks where you must be completely immobilized, then begin movements to recover elasticity. The entire process until his possible return from Aaron Rodgers would be at least 6 months to think about having physical activity.