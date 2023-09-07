Nick Bosa, defensive end of the San Francisco 49ers, signs a 5-year contract worth 170 million dollars and becomes the highest paid defender in the history of the National Football League. The extension of the contract, according to ESPN, provides for a guaranteed $122.5 million. With an average salary of $34 million this season, Bosa surpasses the $31.7 million earned by Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and highest-paid defenseman to date. Bosa, who missed training camp, could be available for Sunday’s Sept. 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season opener.