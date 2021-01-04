NFL



New York Jets fire trainer Adam Gase





The New York Jets parted ways with their coach Adam Gase after the last main round match day in the NFL. In the regular season they had two wins from 16 games and clearly missed the play-offs.

“It is clearly the best decision for the Jets to take a new direction,” said chairman Christopher Johnson in a statement on Sunday (local time).

Traditionally, the clubs put their performance to the test on the first Monday after the last day of the main round. The result for clubs that have not been able to meet expectations is frequent dismissals of coaches and general managers.

Three coaches, Bill O’Brien (Houston Texans), Dan Quinn (Atlanta Falcons) and Matt Patricia (Detroit Lions), had already been fired during the season. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is also on the brink of death.

