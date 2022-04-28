Judy Battista, a journalist for the NFL Network, revealed that the New York Giants, one of the most traditional teams in the National Football League (NFL), they will not exercise their fifth-year option on Daniel Jones.

The Giants quarterback will have to show in his fourth year in 2022 that he still has time to become the quarterback of the future in New York, so it will be vital that brian dabollnew head coach of the team, try to do what you did with Josh allen in the Bills, make him a star, although he will have a short time.

Jones was the number 6 selection in the 2019 Draft, and his first year as a professional was the best individually, registering 24 touchdown passes, with 12 interceptions, although the Giants won 4 games and lost 12.

Decreasing

Since then, his next 2 years with the Giants were affected by various situations, between injuries, and organizational disorder, adding 11 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions in 2020, and 10 touchdown passes with 7 interceptions in 2021.

Daniel Jones is now bound to have the best year of his life with the Giants next season, which begins in September, because if he does, the club will have no choice but to tag him as a franchise player, raising his salary exponentially by 2023.

On the other hand, the Giants did exercise the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who in his first 3 years has stood out with 145 total combined tackles and 30 quarterback hits.