US sports in distress – Corona cases are increasing rapidly



Was put on the Covid list: Jarvis Landry.

new York The corona pandemic is once again confronting US sport with major problems. In the professional leagues NBA, NFL and NHL, positive tests are increasing, which puts the game at risk.







The American top professional leagues in ice hockey, basketball and football are facing ever greater difficulties after a rapidly growing number of positive corona tests. On Tuesday, the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild had to be canceled after four other ice hockey players of the “Canes” had been included in the corona protocol.

The Calgary Flames’ games had previously been suspended until the end of the week after there were several corona cases among the players in connection with the game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Bruins pros Brad Marchand and Craig Smith were also included in the COVID protocol on Tuesday, putting Boston’s upcoming games at risk as well.

Since other teams such as the New York Islanders (Mathew Barzal) and Colorado Avalanche (Devon Toews) were also dropped on Tuesday in connection with Corona, further encounters are threatened with dismissal. With more and more game cancellations, the tight schedule could no longer be tenable and even the game break during the Olympics in Beijing could be called into question.







The NBA basketball league and the NFL football league are also being overwhelmed by the corona wave. The Los Angeles Lakers had to cancel their training on Tuesday after basketball player Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive. With the top Eastern team Brooklyn Nets, five players got into the corona protocol and are out for the time being, including the former all stars LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Milsapp.

In the NFL, where the decisive phase of the season in the battle for play-off places is currently underway, the Cleveland Browns put eight players on the corona list. On Monday alone, the league reported 37 corona cases. Several other teams are also affected, and they are no longer allowed to meet on the training grounds.

