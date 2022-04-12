After the last 2 seasons have not been productive enough to Miles Sanders with the philadelphia eagleshe himself has been his best critic, and he wants to prove his worth this 2022 in the NFL.

“I still have a lot to prove. A lot of people don’t respect all the work I’ve done, and I still have a lot to prove. I’m going to take it really personal this year. I’ll find a way to get noticed, and earn their respect, I’m not going to take no for an answer this year. I want to stay healthy, available, that’s my main goal this year.”Sanders commented for Pro Football Network.

The runner 24 years old, he will enter his third year as a professional, after having his worst campaign, in which in 12 games, he only had 754 rushing yardshis lowest figure, and had no goals.

Injuries are to blame

His numbers were drastically reduced due to injuries, for which he ended up losing a total of 5 games, where his locker room rivals, Jordan Howard, Hoston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell, benefited from the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the other hand, his chances were also sometimes overshadowed by the big step forward by Jalen Hurts, who in his second year had roughly the same number of carries as Sanders.

“I want to be the best. That’s what I train for. I want to be the best, period. He ended up exhausted from working so hard to get to this point. I’ll take it a little more personal this year”, he added.