The Pittsburgh Steelers They invited the Mexican kicker alfredo gachuz to rookie camp, which begins this Friday, ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The general manager of the steelers, Omar Khan, called the 26-year-old kicker to inform him of the invitation to his team’s rookie camp, which will end next Sunday. Gachúz plays for the Raptors of the American Football League in Mexico.

The boy was watched by steelers in early April at a kicker camp that the team held in Mexico City and was led by former Pittsburgh kicker Shaun Suisham and Mexican Raúl Alegre, a two-time Super Bowl champion kicker for the New York Giants.

According to the Steelers’ statement, during the test in Mexico, Alfred He showed consistency and a lot of potential in camp that closed out resoundingly with a 58-yard field goal.

“I like these kinds of tests. The best in the country came to this one and I knew it would not be easy to stand out, but it was a great day and I had to stay on top,” he said. gachúz at the end of the test that opened the doors to this invitation from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before playing with the Raptors, Alfred He stood out with the Borregos of the Tec de Monterrey Campus Estado de México in student soccer in his country where he holds the record for the longest connected field goal, which was 61 yards.

last may 9 gachúz He was selected to play with the Toronto Argonauts, champions of the Canadian Football League (CFL), a team that awaits him, although he will first attend the invitation of the Steelers.

Offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón, who is looking for a place in the Dallas Cowboys, and Alfredo Gutiérrez, who is fighting for a place as a lineman with the San Francisco 49ers, are the other two Mexican-born players who are fighting to debut in the 2023 season of the nfl.