According to what was revealed by NFL.com, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrbelrevealed that for week 16 of competition against the Houston Texans, they will not have ryan tannehillwho aggravated his ankle injury.

In his place, the young promise, and rookie of the Titans, Malik Williswill take the reins of the Titans, with the task of ending the streak of 4 losses in a row for Tennessee, and maintain the top of the South Division of the American Conference.

Titans veteran quarterback Tannehill suffered the ankle injury in the Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the game briefly, with Willis taking his place for 8 reps, before Ryan returned and finished the game. .

The Titans are forced to beat the Texans, a team that is already eliminated from all contention for the playoffs, since losing to the Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars winning for the third week in a row, would be tying Tennessee’s record for the top of the AFC South with 7 wins and 8 losses.

Willis, who was selected 86th overall in the third round of this year’s Draft, has started 2 games for the Titans this year with just 177 passing yards, a 44.7 percent completion rate, and a intercept.

The hope is that, as Willis continues his development as a pro, the Titans will continue to avoid calling plays where the youngster has to throw, and instead use the 2-time league leader in rushing and rushing. NFL Derrick Henry, who is currently first in carries with 296, second in rushing yards with 1,303, and third in touchdowns with 12.