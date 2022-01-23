At 1:00 p.m. this Sunday, one of the most anticipated games of the NFL playoffs will begin, when the Kansas City Chiefs receive the buffalo bills, in a quite explosive duel from power to power.

If the Chiefs win, they would become the first team in the American League to reach 4 Conference finals in a row, since the Bills did it from 1990 to 1993, the rival they are going to face today to achieve it.

In the 4 previous clashes in these instances, there have been a couple of wins for each team, and every time one or the other won their duel, they went to superbowl.

Read more: The Bengals, led by Evan McPherson and the defense, beat the Titans, and advance to the Championship Game

Another attraction of this game is the direct duel between 2 of the best young quarterbacks in the league, patrick mahomes of the Chiefs, and Josh Allen of the Bills

Mahomes, slightly higher

The Kansas City quarterback comes with the experience of having already won a Super Bowl a couple of years ago, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, in addition to the fact that it comes after a fantastic season, in which his numbers were once again elite.

Mahomes finished fourth in passing yards with 4,839 yards, 37 touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions, while Allen recorded 4,407 yards, 36 touchdown passes, and 15 interceptions in the regular season.

What Allen can boast of is having been best defense in the league, allowing just 272.8 yards per game, and on the other hand, the Chiefs were the 27th-ranked defense, allowing 368.9 yards.

Bills star Josh Allen. Photo: AFP

Regarding the offensive aspect, Allen and the Bills finished with the third best offense, while Mahomes’s Chefs were the fourth, with 483 and 480 points scored respectively.

As a summary, we can say that individually, Mahomes comes out with his hand up, while as a team, the Bills had better statistics, however, the Chiefs finished with a better record, with one more win and one less loss.

Read more: Spectacular! They present a trailer for the Super Bowl halftime show with authentic

It will undoubtedly be a fairly even game, and the matchup between Mahomes and Allen could become the clash that sounds like it will entertain us for many years to come in the AFC.