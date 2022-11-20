NFL



Lions take third win in a row – Eagles narrowly win



Amon-Ra St. Brown vpn Detroit Lions in game with New York Giants.

new York Amon-Ra St. Brown is gaining momentum with Detroit in the NFL. The Lions won 31-18 at the New York Giants for their third consecutive win. Defending champion Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, continues to be weak.







The Detroit Lions around the German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown have won three NFL games in a row for the first time in the past five years. Against the recently so convincing New York Giants there was a 31:18 on Sunday and the fourth win of the season. It was only the third loss in ten games for the Giants, while the Lions now have a record of four wins and six losses.

St. Brown went without a touchdown for the seventh time this season, but was again the Lions receiver with the best haul with seven passes caught for a total of 76 yards. The player of the game was his teammate Jamaal Williams: The running back scored three touchdowns in one game for the first time in his career.

St. Brown’s brother Equanimeous, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat with the Chicago Bears against the Atlanta Falcons. At 24:27, the oldest of the three brothers caught two passes for a total of 24 yards.

A week after their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoided the second: In the 17:16 against the Indianapolis Colts, the guests took the lead for the first time in the game with the extra point after the last touchdown 84 seconds before the end and then defended it until to the end.

Defending champions Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, continue to have a difficult season. The 20:27 against the also weakening New Orleans Saints was already the seventh defeat in ten games.

